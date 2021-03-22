Mumbai Saga box office collection: Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham film makes Rs 3.52 cr on Day 3

According to trade analysts, Mumbai Saga witnessed a jump over the weekend, pushing its total to Rs. 8.74 cr at the box office

Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga, featuring Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham, got released in the theatres on 19 March. The film took a low opening at the box-office and dipped further on the second day. However, the gangster drama finally witnessed a jump on Sunday, 21 March, by collecting Rs 3.52 crore, pushing its day 3 total to Rs 8.74 crore.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh's tweet, single screens and mass circuits showed healthy gains on the third day.

#MumbaiSaga jumps, witnesses an upward trend on Day 3... Single screens/mass circuits show healthy gains... #Covid pandemic has played spoilsport... All eyes on weekdays... Fri 2.82 cr, Sat 2.40 cr, Sun 3.52 cr. Total: ₹ 8.74 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 22, 2021

It’s the second-highest single-day collection in the coronavirus pandemic, after Roohi, which collected Rs 3.75 crore on the first Sunday after its release.

The film revolves around the characters played by John and Emraan. John is essaying the role of a gangster named Amartya Rao, who rises from the streets of Bombay to become a top gangster and wreaks havoc in the city. While Hashmi portrays the role a cop.

Suniel Shetty, Amol Gupte, Gulshan Grover, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, and Rohit Roy are also playing crucial roles in Mumbai Saga. T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar has co-produced the film with Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, and Sangeeta Ahir.

With Mumbai Saga, Gupta has returned to the genre of gangster drama after eight long years. His last directed gangster film was Shootout At Wadala which also starred John.