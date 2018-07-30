You are here:

Mumbai Police's Mission: Impossible safety campaign; Go Goa Gone sequel — Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

Jul,30 2018 18:36:09 IST

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se! poster

The third instalment of the comedy franchise Yamla Pagla Deewana is all set to hit the theatres on 31 August. Starring the Deol clan comprising Dharmendra, Bobby and Sunny Deol in the lead roles, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se! promises to yet another joyride.

Go Goa Gone team teases the upcoming sequel

Vir Das, comedian-actor, shared a picture of the team of the upcoming sequel of India's first zombie-comedy Go Goa Gone. Saif Ali Khan had earlier confirmed that the second instalment of the film is in the pipeline.

Sonam Kapoor wishes husband Anand Ahuja on his birthday

Actress Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja tied the knot on 8 May this year after being in a five-year-long relationship.

Mumbai Police's Mission: Impossible - Fallout safety campaign

Mumbai Police warns of penalty if found replicating Mission: Impossible - Fallout stunts on the roads of Mumbai in a pacy safety campaign that features some of Tom Cruise's jaw-dropping stunts from the action film.

Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon 's look test from Luka Chuppi

Dinesh Vijan's Luka Chuppi's story travels from Mathura to Gwalior and then Agra. Since Sanon hails from Delhi and Aaryan from Gwalior, the two actors are considered perfect for their respective parts in the film. Luka Chuppi is slated to kick off production in August.

Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroop 2 to release on 10 August

Probably one of the most anticipated films in south India, Vishwaroopam 2 (Vishwaroop 2 in Hindi) is directed by Kamal Haasan who also stars in the sequel as a RAW officer.

Victor Banerjee-starrer The Answer poster

Paval Kaul's upcoming film The Answer will feature veteran actor Victor Banerjee as the spiritual guru Paramhansa Yogananda. The similarities in terms of facial features of the two are startling and promise to be an interesting watch.

