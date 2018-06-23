You are here:

Mumbai police used a Dhadak meme to promote road safety; Twitter cannot stop praising the admin

Mumbai police are taking the Bollywood route — a dialogue from the forthcoming film Dhadak to convey a road safety message to travellers.

A post from the official Twitter handle of the Mumbai police on Friday featured a still from the trailer of the film, with the dialogue "Kya naatak kar raha hai, mujhe dekh kyun nahi raha" superimposed on it.

It was captioned, "Don't underestimate the emotional quotient of traffic signals! And their e-challan is anyways not too happy with your relationship. Traffic signal matters."

Don’t underestimate the emotional quotient of traffic signals!! And their e-challan is anyways not too happy with your relationship #TrafficSignalMatters pic.twitter.com/FEEDOVYi6m — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 22, 2018

The tweet impressed a number of followers on the micro-blogging website. While one user wrote, "Mumbai police's creativity at its best", another wrote, "Brilliant. Whoever handling your SM handle... hats off".

Mumbai Police ka handle jabardast ✌️ — Inderjeet Singh Gusain (@OfficialInderJ) June 22, 2018

Fantastic @mumbaipolice what a witty way of conveying a great message — Arati (@Aratibhat) June 22, 2018

Hahaha...i don't believe u actually tweeted that pic.twitter.com/gcQjgF9DM3 — कोमल (@Komal_Indian) June 22, 2018

Who so ever is handing its Social Media, can we go on date? — Momo Lover (@esha24mittal) June 22, 2018

Dhadak, an adaptation of Marathi film Sairat, is slated to release on 20 July. It will mark the Bollywood debut of Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter.

(Also read — Dhadak title track: Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor's chemistry complements this soul-stirring melody)

Updated Date: Jun 23, 2018 10:22 AM