Mumbai Police urges citizens to wear masks by tweeting out Shah Rukh Khan's iconic scene from Main Hoon Na

The Mumbai Police on Sunday highlighted the importance of wearing masks with a witty and filmy twist.

On Twitter, the Mumbai Police posted a video of an iconic scene from superstar Shah Rukh Khan's film Main Hoon Na. In the video, Khan is seen acing the backward bend just to protect himself from actor Satish Shah's spit in the scene.

"@iamsrk wouldn't need to do such stunts any longer - Mask Hai Na!" Mumbai Police tweeted along with the video.

This class (well, almost all of them) was prompt to learn its lesson from @iamsrk 's encounter with Professor Rasai! #MaskHaiNa https://t.co/HpHoOHnYZB pic.twitter.com/FarmS6CyIK — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 12, 2020

The unique attempt of Mumbai Police to urge people to use masks to protect themselves from coronavirus was shared widely across the medium. Continuing their strong meme game, on Monday, the official handle shared was a still from the popular Netflix show Money Heist and spoke on the importance of staying at home. The meme featured one of the main characters, the Professor, from the series.

Every time you plan to go out unnecessarily with your ‘gang’ during #lockdown : pic.twitter.com/X0EPJEufGT — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 13, 2020

As many as 909 COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of such cases to 8,356 and the death toll to 273 in the country, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. The ministry asserted that the government is "extra prepared" if there is an exponential rise in the number of coronavirus patients.

Maharashtra continued to be the most affected by the disease, as the state reported 134 more cases, taking the total number of cases to 1,895.

Of these, 113 have been found in Mumbai, four in Pune, seven in Mira Bhayandar, two each in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Vasai Virar and one each in Raigad, Amravati, Bhiwandi and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Updated Date: Apr 13, 2020 15:19:37 IST