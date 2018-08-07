You are here:

Mumbai police tweets road safety message along with image of The Incredible Hulk to spread awareness

FP Staff

Aug,07 2018 18:18:05 IST

Mumbai police has unearthed an 'incredible' way to spread awareness, it appears. On 5 August, Mumbai police posted a tweet with road safety message which was accompanied by a picture of The Incredible Hulk.

The Mumbai Police tweet featuring The Hulk

The image, from Thor: Ragnarok featuring The Hulk in a helmet, reinforces the importance of donning the protective gear. The image comes from a scene when the God of Thunder gets embroiled in an unwanted gladiatorial duel with The Hulk, his 'friend from work'.

While some lauded the move by the police in creating awareness, others shared pictures of police officers flouting the rules themselves.

The Hulk is touted as one of the strongest Marvel characters and the tweet referred to his strength, issuing a warning that despite one's strength one should not forget to wear a helmet.

Mumbai Police has often adopted quirky methods of spreading awareness messages. They posted an image on Twitter prohibiting people from undertaking the KiKi challenge.

The Twitter account came up with a hilarious meme on the release of Mission: Impossible- Fallout as well, prompting drivers to not forget the importance of a helmet.

