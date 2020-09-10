Mumbai Police provide security outside Kangana Ranaut's house, office
Kangana Ranaut has already been given Y-plus category security cover by the Centre in the wake of tension with Shiv Sena.
Mumbai police have made security arrangements outside Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's residence in suburban Khar and her bungalow-cum-office in Bandra, an official said on Thursday.
The Queen actor has already been given Y-plus category security cover by the Centre in the wake of a row over her remarks in which she likened Mumbai to Pakistan- Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and criticised the city police. The Shiv Sena has slammed her for her statements.
Ranaut returned to Mumbai from her home state Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, hours after the Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished "illegal alterations" at her Bandra bungalow.
"A police van with officials has been deployed outside her residence in Khar to tackle with any untoward incident. Women constables are also a part of the team," the official said.
"Besides, outside her Pali Hill bungalow, which was partially demolished by the civic body yesterday, similar security arrangements have been made," he said.
According to sources, the actress likely to visit her Pali Hill property on Thursday, 10 September.
On her return to Mumbai, she had criticised Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, saying his "ego will be destroyed" the way her Bandra home was demolished.
also read
Karni Sena backs Kangana Ranaut, stages protest against Sanjay Raut in Gorakhpur
The Karni Sena burnt Sanjay Raut's effigy during a protest at Shastri Chowk in Gorakhpur city and demanded an apology from him for his language against Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut granted Y-plus category security ahead of her return to Mumbai on 9 September
The Y-plus category central cover, granted to Kangana Ranaut, entails deployment of about 10 armed commandos with the protectee.
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli Chandel enroute Mumbai after testing negative for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh
Kangana Ranaut, about to return to Mumbai amid tensions with Shiv Sena, is accompanied by Y-plus category security.