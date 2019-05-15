Mumbai Police begins probe into 'assault and exploitation' allegations against Aditya Pancholi

Versova police have begun an investigation against Aditya Pancholi, reports Mid day. The investigation was opened after the authorities received an email from an A-list actor's sister. Pancholi has been accused of "assault and exploitation" in the said email.

He told the publication that the actor's lawyer had threatened him with a false rape case after Pancholi filed a defamation case against the Bollywood actor. Pancholi's statement was recorded by the police on 12 May.

The police stated that they would speak with the actor and record her statement as to what happened. The email also mentioned that Pancholi's wife was well aware of the incident that took place almost 13 years ago.

Talking about the matter, Pancholi said, "I have already filed a defamation case against the actor, which is sub-judice. Following the defamation case, her lawyer, on 6 January this year, threatened to file a rape case against me if I didn't withdraw the defamation case against his client. Thankfully, I have recorded the 18-minute meeting with him. The video in the form of evidence has been submitted to the court and to the police as well."

Terming it a "conspiracy" against him, Pancholi confessed feeling surprised when contacted by the Versova police about the case. He said he showed the recorded conversation to the cops immediately.

Updated Date: May 15, 2019 16:19:36 IST

