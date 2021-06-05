The Mumbai Police said that the incident is old and involves a 17-year-old complainant

Mumbai police has arrested a television actor after he was charged with rape. Known for his role in the TV series Naagin 3, the actor has been arrested with five other accused in the rape case of a minor.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the police said that the incident is old and involves a 17-year-old complainant. DCP of Zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar Sanjay Patil said that the complaint was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act(POCSO) Act, 2012 and Section 376 (rape) of IPC.

E Times reports that police said the actor became friends with the minor girl and had promised her a career in TV serials. He was arrested by officials from Waliv Police Station with assistance from Amboli Police Station.

As per reports, he was arrested on the night of Friday, 4 June. Meanwhile, the accused's co-star from Naagin 3 Anita Hassanandani has come out in support of the actor. She posted a picture on Instagram with the actor and said that the news about him is ‘nonsensical.’ Stating that she knows him, Hassanandani claimed that this cannot be true. The actor further said that there is more to the story and the ‘truth’ will be out soon.

In the comments section of Hassanandani’s post, several other celebrities came out in support of the actor. Chloe Qureshi, Creative Director at Balaji Telefilms tagged the actor and said ‘love you.’

TV actor Adhvik Mahajan commented ‘Agreed’ on Hassanandani’s post, supporting the accused. Mohit Kathuria also said that he stands by the actor.

The actor started his career with the 2013 serial Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat. He has worked in several serials including Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil, Bepanah Pyaar, Naagarjuna Ek Yoddha and several others. His latest serial was Brahmarakshas 2: Phir Jaag Utha Shaitan. He portrayed the role of Angad Mehra in the serial and worked with actor Nikki Sharma in the lead role.