Poonam Pandey has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital reportedly after suffering injuries on her face and hands

Actor Poonam Pandey’s husband, Sam Bombay, has been arrested by the Mumbai police after the actress accused him of physically assaulting her. Pandey has been admitted to a hospital in the city, with reports suggesting she has received injuries on her face and hand.

Maharashtra | Actress Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay was arrested yesterday in Mumbai after the actress complained that he assaulted her. Poonam Pandey was admitted to a hospital: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

According to Hindustan Times, a case under the sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Bombay. The matter is being investigated further, according to reports.

The couple, who were in a live-in relationship for two years, got married at their home in Bandra on 1 September. Sharing a picture from their wedding, she wrote on Instagram, “Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you.”

However, soon after their wedding, when the couple was on their honeymoon in Goa, Pandey accused Bombay of domestic violence and filed a case against him. The duo was reportedly shooting for a film in Canacona village of South Goa during the time of the incident.

The model had accused her husband of threatening, molesting, and assaulting her, leading to Bombay being booked under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 354 (outraging modesty), 353 (causing hurt), and 353 (insult) of the IPC. The director was taken into custody and later granted conditional bail the next day.

Pandey had announced that she would soon be separating from her husband and ending her marriage. However, the couple had soon reconciled, with Pandey adding that “which marriage does not have its ups and downs.”

Both Bombay and Pandey reiterated that they were staying together with each other, with Bombay claiming that everything “got blown out of proportion” and things were sorted between the couple.

Pandey also refuted claims that she had filed the case due to rumours about her appearing on the show Bigg Boss 14. She also hinted to media outlets that she would withdraw her case against her husband.