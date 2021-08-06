Mumbai NDPS court rejects pre-arrest bail of Deepika Padukone's manager in connection to drug case
Fearing arrest in the drug-related probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Padukone's manager had filed an anticipatory bail application before the NDPS court in October last year.
A special NDPS court in Mumbai on Thursday rejected the pre-arrest bail plea of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash in a drug case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Fearing arrest in the drug-related probe into the death of Rajput, Prakash had filed an anticipatory bail application before the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court in October last year.
After hearing extensive submissions made by both defence and prosecution, special judge VV Widwans rejected her plea for anticipatory bail.
The court, however, stayed the order till 25 August to allow Prakash to approach the Bombay High court.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been probing the alleged nexus between drug peddlers and Bollywood celebrities which came to light after Rajput's death in June last year. The CBI is separately probing Rajput's death case.
Prakash's name cropped up during interrogation of one of the arrested drug peddlers.
The central agency has so far arrested more than 20 persons as part of its investigation into the drug case.
Most of the accused, including the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, are out on bail currently.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
