The 28-year-old model has registered a case against the photographer and eight others for assault at Mumbai's Bandra Police Station

The Mumbai Police has registered a case against photographer Colston Julian and eight others including a son of a known producer, a Bollywood talent manager and a film producer for allegedly sexually assaulting a model, reports Hindustan Times.

On 26 May, the Bandra police registered a first information report (FIR) in the matter under sections 376 and 354 of the IPC on the basis of the model`s statement.

Mumbai Police spokesperson deputy commissioner of police Chaitanya Siriprolu confirmed the development and said further investigation is on.

According to Hindustan Times, the model had, on 12 April, written a post on a social media platform, narrating how she was physically and emotionally abused during a work assignment.

The photographer, however, had earlier denied the accusations as “false and spiteful”. In a post on a social media platform, he had written, “Dear all, it has come to my notice that a social media post and news article with entirely false and spiteful accusations are making certain claims against me. My lawyers are following the official process and are responding to the situation legally.”