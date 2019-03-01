You are here:

Mumbai hip hop group The Kings impress Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough on US reality show World of Dance

FP Staff

Mar 01, 2019 18:54:14 IST

Mumbai-based dance troupe The Kings who performed on the American dance reality show World of Dance on 26 February impressed celebrity judge Jennifer Lopez so much that she picked up her shoe and threw it at them as a mark of respect and appreciation.

Fellow judges Ne-Yo and Derek Hough were also impressed by the group's performance and followed Lopez's shoe ritual. The Kings began their act with a hip-hop performance on 'Dhakka Laga Bukka' from 2004 Bollywood film titled 'Yuva.'

Music director AR Rahman who has composed the music and sung 'Dhakka Laga Bukka' for Yuva was amazed by The Kings. He took to Twitter to praise the dance troupe.

The Kings also known as Kings United is a hip-hop dance troupe who were second runners-up at the World Hip Hop Championship in 2015 and has also appeared on Star Plus' Dance Championship. The dance group has been founded by Suresh Mukund.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Mar 01, 2019 18:54:14 IST

