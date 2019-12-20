Mumbai gets a new entertainment destination Jio Wonderland, attraction will operate from 26 to 29 December

Mumbai gets a brand new entertainment destination, Jio Wonderland, for the ultimate family experience this holiday season.

Along the lines of International Carnivals, Jio Wonderland will make its launch in Mumbai from 26 to 29 December at Jio World Garden in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The premiere night, on 26 December, will give audiences a preview experience.

The entertainment destination will provide its audiences a full experience of Christmas, replete with Santa, his red-nosed reindeer, and a gorgeously lit 100-feet sustainable Christmas tree. With the grand opening by aerial drummers, the magical evening will see a Santa zipline on his sleigh, and then spread the festive cheer with a meet-and-greet with the kids.

All performers will come together for a mega Wonder Parade with the Hamleys iconic character family, including the mascots Hamley & Hattie, along with Englishman, Pirates, Toy Soldier and Princess and popular Nicktoons, dancers, and musicians. After the parade, the Hamleys Family will give children a meet-and-greet.

Specially curated stage acts will include a number of performances, ranging from World Class Illusionist- Titou from Las Vegas; Nitrogen Duo performing cool scientific tricks; Mime It Monkeys, and a high energy act by Aerial Drummers. For kids who love movies and books, International Kids Film Festival and Story Telling zones will be the hangouts.

A family extravaganza, the event will have an array of delights such as candy-carts, ice cream parlours, and food and beverage options from the streets of Mumbai to the by-lanes of Italy and China. Adults can enjoy at the Bavarian VIP lounge or enjoy a curated shopping experience at the flea market.

With over 100 experiences, including rides and entertainment zones, to engage families and create holiday memories, including gaming zones, Mumbai Indian’s zone, Arts, crafts and Science Zone, and Bubblearium, the Wonderland Premier Night promises to be a captivating experience for the whole family.

