Mumbai court grants bail to Raj Kundra, aide Ryan Thorpe in pornography case
Raj Kundra, who was arrested on 19 July, was granted bail on a surety of Rs 50,000
Mumbai | A magistrate court here on Monday granted bail to businessman Raj Kundra, an accused in the creation of pornographic films case.
The businessman, who was arrested on 19 July, was granted bail on a surety of Rs 50,000, news agency ANI reported.
Kundra's associate Ryan Thorpe, who was arrested along with him in July, was also granted bail by the court.
Kundra (46) had filed a bail plea before the court, claiming there was not a single evidence against him in a supplementary chargesheet filed by the Mumbai police crime branch in the case.
The businessman, in the plea, had claimed there was no evidence of him being "actively" involved in the creation of alleged questionable porn content and that he was being made a "scapegoat" in the case.
The crime branch, probing the case, had recently filed a supplementary chargesheet in the court against Kundra and three others in the case pertaining to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.
Kundra, husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested on 19 July after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
