Mum-to-be Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan steps out for Sanjay Dutt’s Mata-ki-Chowki

Aishwarya carried herself with grace at the Dutt’s function amidst numerous congratulations from the guests present who stole quick glances at her belly, which was camouflaged with her loose kurta.

A very pregnant Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan stepped out with her in-laws, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan on Monday evening, for Sanjay and Manyata Dutt’s Mata-ki-Chowki held at their Bandra residence in Mumbai.

The world’s most beautiful woman looked lovely in a green churidar-kurta ensemble – simple and elegant. Needless to add, she was the cynosure of all eyes at the function.

Photographers have been staking out the Bachchan residence for months for that exclusive picture of the mum-to-be, but no such luck. Aishwarya’s been very careful not to step out in the public eye since her pregnancy, the only exceptions being when she shot for Madhur Bhandarkar’s Heroine in Mehboob studios back in June – a film that will go down in history as one that did not star Aishwarya because of her pregnant state, and the odd movie at PVR multiplex in Juhu with her family.

She also honoured her international assignments attending the French Derby as well as her L'Oréal and Lux commercial shoots during this time.

Aishwarya carried herself with grace at the Dutt’s function amidst numerous congratulations from the guests present who stole quick glances at her belly, which was camouflaged with her loose kurta. Husband Abhishek was missing at the function as he is away filming in Jaipur for Bol Bachchan, a film directed by Rohit Shetty. The baby is due in November and the world can’t wait to see baby Bachchan.

Watch Slideshow:

