Mulk set to release as per schedule; director Anubhav Sinha clarifies court order was a rumour

It was reported that the Rishi Kapoor-Taapsee Pannu starrer Mulk had been granted an interim stay by a sessions court in Mumbai on 30 July. The court was hearing an application filed by a Vandana Punwani, who is embroiled in a property dispute with Benaras Media Works Limited. She claimed that the production and entertainment agency had links with the film and hence the release of the film should be halted till her dues were cleared.

DNA found that on 31 July. presenters of the film, Deepak Mukut and his company Soham Rockstar Entertainment moved to vacate the stay on Mulk as it is not solely a Benaras Media Works production. The Court said the injunction was only against Benaras Media Works, hence the film was free to release as scheduled.

However, on 30 July, Anubhav Sinha, the film's director had addressed these reports through a statement on Twitter. He said that no court order had been served upon the makers and the film will hit the theatres on 3 August.

Mulk is a courtroom drama that will focus on Kapoor, a father whose terrorist son (played by Prateik Babbar) is killed in a crossfire and how his entire family is labelled as terrorists who run a covert training camp within their Varanasi home. To prove his innocence, he then takes to the court. Pannu plays his legal representative while Ashutosh Rana is the prosecutor.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 13:37 PM