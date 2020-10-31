Mukesh Khanna says '#MeToo began because women started working,' faces backlash on Twitter

Mukesh Khanna says the #MeToo movement started because women began thinking themselves at par with men, adding it is the duty of women to take care of the household.

Mukesh Khanna, known for his roles in Shaktiman, in a recent interview said that the #MeToo movement started because women began thinking themselves at par with men. The actor also added that it is the duty of women to take care of the household.

In an interview to Filmy Charcha, the actor said women and men are different. He went on to add that the job of a woman is to take care of household works and the problem of #MeToo began when women started working.

"Aaj aurat mard ke saath kandhe se kandha milane ki baat karti hai (Today, women talk about walking shoulder-to-shoulder with their male counterpart),” the actor added.

The actor further said, “Log women’s lib ki baat karenge, lekin main aapko bata doon, problem yahin se shuru hoti hai. (People talk about liberation of women, but let me tell you that the main problem begins from here)."

He said because of this the first person who suffers is their child. It is because the child does not have a mother taking care of him at home.

The actor even went on to say that it all began when women started saying that they want to do what men do. A man is a man and a woman is a woman.

The statement made by the actor was not well received by people who took to social media to lambast Mukesh. Critising his words, one user wrote, "Disgusting mindset," while another wrote, "What a disappointment."

Here's what others wrote:

Actor turned right wing rabble rouser Mukesh Khanna says women going out to work and thinking of being equal to men is cause of #metoo pic.twitter.com/1sZ37GudTy — Hindutva Watch (@Hindutva__watch) October 30, 2020

When you got no work but to vomit your right-wing hypocrisy to society. Soch kar he jee dukhta hai ki inge hum bachpan mein hero mante the. #mukeshkhanna @actmukeshkhanna https://t.co/4AzLjegaRK — Darpan Barik (@twit_darpan) October 31, 2020

“You either die a hero or see yourself live long enough to become the villain” https://t.co/MIMNaaybDs — Andre Borges (@borges) October 30, 2020

Didn't know that Shaktiman's biggest weakness was his mindset. https://t.co/zQ1tcPMVZl — Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) October 30, 2020

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Mukhesh Khanna earlier refused to appear in The Kapil Sharma Show with the cast of Mahabharat and said the show was full of double meaning words, taking a turn towards vulgarity with every moment.

He also said that men in the comedy show, men wear women's clothes and do cheap things to make people laugh.