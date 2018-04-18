You are here:

Mudbound actor Jason Clarke in talks to star in remake of Stephen King's Pet Sematary

Los Angeles: Actor Jason Clarke is in negotiations to star in the remake of Pet Sematary.

The film is an adaptation of Stephen King's 1983 novel of the same name, which was also the basis for a 1989 feature film.

If finalised, the Everest star will play the role of Louis Creed, which was portrayed by Dale Midkiff in the 1989 movie.

Clarke was recently seen in the Oscar-nominated film, Mudbound.

The story follows Creed, who tries to bring back his dead son by placing him to rest in an Indian burial ground but it does not go according to plan.

