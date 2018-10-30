MUBI, film streaming service, likely to foray into Indian market in 2019, says CEO Efe Cakarel

Efe Cakarel, founder and CEO of MUBI, says there are plans to get the online movie theatre to India next year.

"We are aiming for an India launch in the year 2019 in partnership with Times Bridge (the international investments and partnerships division of The Times Group)," Cakarel said at the ongoing 20th Jio MAMI Film Festival with Star. He said that the company will begin its foray into the South East Asian market with Malaysia first and then India.

The visionary behind @mubi - @cakarel - is in the house! So inspiring to listen to his journey, how he built a superbly curated platform for indie film. Best news is next year, there will be a MUBI India!! pic.twitter.com/rTO3CE7Rui — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) October 28, 2018

"The films will have sub-titles for each of the regional languages that we support. Moreover, we will introduce channels in India - something we haven't done in any other country," he added. The Turkish entrepreneur was here to talk about the fast-growing online movie service and more. As part of the company's global reach, its services are available to Indian subscribers for Rs 500 per month.

Founded in 2007, MUBI focuses exclusively on international arthouse cinema, and presently has more than eight million subscribers across the world.

