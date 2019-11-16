MUBI announces launch in India; will stream curated content on its Indian and global channels

Curated film streaming service MUBI announced its launch in India on 15 November.

MUBI offers a collection of hand-picked films, introducing a new film every day, with the selection being guided by local culture and cinema. Available to stream and download on the web, mobile devices, Smart TVs and streaming sticks, MUBI includes curated film channels MUBI India, which will stream Indian cinema, and MUBI World, which shows acclaimed international films.

MUBI India will bring local cinema to MUBI every day, with upcoming titles including Kamal Swaroop’s cult film Om Dar-B-Dar, starring Anita Kanwar and Aditya Lakhia; Kanu Behl’s Binnu Ka Sapna, which premiered at Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival this year and the critically acclaimed, ghost film, Duvidha from Indian art-house master Mani Kaul.

MUBI World will be curated to introduce one new film from around the world each day. Titles playing include Asif Kapadia’s infamous biopic Amy, Steve McQueen’s powerful and multi Oscar-winning 12 Years A Slave, and A Bigger Splash from Luca Guadagnino, starring Tilda Swinton.

Guneet Monga, Oscar-winning film producer, who joined MUBI as a content advisor in September, adds in a statement, “MUBI’s human approach to curation is refreshingly simple and each day it is guaranteed that you will be able to watch a beautiful, interesting film. I’m thrilled we have launched a dedicated channel for Indian cinema as it means that film lovers can now watch amazing films like Salaam Bombay and Andaz Apna Apna, alongside globally renowned gems like Moonlight.”

Efe Cakarel, Founder and CEO of MUBI said in a statement, “We want more people to watch great cinema. That’s why MUBI exists. I can’t wait to see people enjoying the incredible line-up of films we have, and I’m delighted that we can now spotlight local filmmakers and cinema through MUBI India every single day.”

Updated Date: Nov 16, 2019 14:59:04 IST