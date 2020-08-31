MTV VMAs 2020 highlights: Keke Palmer's tribute to Chadwick Boseman, The Weekend nods to Black Lives Matter

Host Keke Palmer acknowledged the death of Chadwick Boseman during the MTV VMAs 2020 opening. Palmer called him 'an actor whose talent and passion is a true inspiration to all the fans he touched and everyone he encountered.'

This year’s MTV Video Music Awards ceremony, the first major live awards show to be staged during the COVID-19 age, was originally supposed to be held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, but due to coronavirus concerns, it ended up taking place outdoors on Sunday, with performances at secret locations scattered across New York’s five boroughs.

From Miley Cyrus recreating her 'Wrecking Ball' moment to The Weekend's sombre tribute to Breonna Taylor, here are some of the highlights from Hollywood's biggest musical night.

Keke Palmer's tribute to Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman

Host Keke Palmer acknowledged the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman during the show's opening. Palmer called him "an actor whose talent and passion is a true inspiration to all the fans he touched and everyone he encountered."

"We dedicate tonight's show to a man whose spirit touched so many," she said. "He is a true hero, not just onscreen, but in everything he did. His impact lives forever."

The world needs more superheroes, and we all deserve to see ourselves in them. Chadwick Boseman helped make that happen. Rest in power. pic.twitter.com/d05kkkQR6b — MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2020

The Weekend The Weeknd, the first performer of the night, paid tribute to Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor — two Black people who were shot by police officers — after winning video of the year and best R&B for 'Blinding Lights'. “It’s really hard for me to celebrate right now and enjoy this moment, so I’m just going to say: justice for Jacob Blake and justice for Breonna Taylor,” he said. Lady Gaga's urge to wear a mask Gaga won five honours, most of them for her No. 1 hit with Ariana Grande, 'Rain on Me', which the pop stars performed live for the first time. “Wear a mask. It’s a sign of respect,” Gaga said during one of her several appearances onstage as she accepted awards like artist of the year, song of the year and the MTV Tricon award. With an electronic mask, Gaga performed a medley of her songs, including Stupid Love, Chromatica II and 911. She and Grande were joined by a number of background dancers all wearing masks. BTS' debut performance at the VMAs

.@BTS_twt took home Best Pop for #ON at the 2020 #VMAs! During their acceptance speech, they talked about their new single #Dynamite, and the hopeful message they want to send to #ARMY, and the world at-large, during these hard times pic.twitter.com/koTrPXLKch — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) August 31, 2020

Pop all-stars BTS, who won four awards including best pop and best group, performed from South Korea. They were top-notch during the pre-taped performance, which featured their signature, skilled choreography. The seven band members danced and sang in sharp suits, at some points with the backdrop of Times Square behind them.

Miley Cyrus harkens back to 'Wrecking Ball' days

Miley Cyrus’ presentation of new single Midnight Sky was relatively subtle-- until she ascended a staircase and hopped atop a giant, swinging disco ball, in an image that immediately recalled her iconic 'Wrecking Ball' music video.

DaBaby, backed by the dance crew Jabbawockeez, ran through several of his hits, including 'Rock Star'. During the latter track, he rapped while jumping on top of a police car, with a burning city as his backdrop. And Doja Cat, who was named Push best new artist, gave a futuristic performance of her hits 'Say So' and 'Like That'.

Megan Thee Stallion won best hip-hop for 'Savage' and Taylor Swift won best direction for 'The Man'.

“This is the very first video that I’ve ever directed on my own. And I just I’m so grateful for this,” Swift said. “I wanted to take an opportunity to say thank to the team who believed in me as a first-time director and made this video with me.”

(With inputs from The Associated Press)