MTV Splitsvilla season 11: Former Roadies contestants Gaurav Alugh and Shruti Sinha declared as winners

MTV's long-standing reality show Splitvilla has announced the winner of its eleventh season. Gaurav Alugh and Shruti Sinha, who were competing against Shagun Pandey and Samyuktha Hedge in the finale, have emerged victorious.

Gaurav and Shruti have won #SplitsvillaXI! Are you happy they won? Congratulate them in the comments below. pic.twitter.com/xYhCFtqAPP — MTV Splitsvilla (@MTVSplitsvilla) February 3, 2019

Gaurav and Shruti completed the final task in 6 minutes 41 seconds whereas Shagun and Samyuktha finished in 7 minutes 32 seconds.

Gaurav, a contender in Roadies Season 13, had entered Splitsvilla as a wild card contestant. On the other hand, Shruti Sinha is a former Roadies Xtreme contestant who had also participated in the fifth season of Dance India Dance.

Hosted by Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha, the show was shot in Ramnagar and began airing in August last year. The theme of this season was 'Happily Ever After...Or Never After?'

Post their win, Gaurav interacted with Indian Express where he said that he is one of the few contestants in 11 seasons to have won the show despite being a wild card entrant.

"It was long pending for me. I reached the Roadies finale but couldn’t win it. So that hunger to win was in me. When the makers approached me, I was clear in my head that I will come out as the winner. It’s interesting that I am one of the first wild card entrants to have won any show,” he told the publication.

Updated Date: Feb 05, 2019 15:48:18 IST