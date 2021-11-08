After discussions on multiple locations like Dubai, Bahrain, and Russia, MTV has confirmed the final location as South Africa for Roadies Season 18.

MTV Roadies, India’s longest-running adventure reality show, is set to jet off to South Africa for the 18th season.

After discussions on multiple locations like Dubai, Bahrain, and Russia, the channel has confirmed the final location as South Africa for this season. This is the first time Roadies will ride across the South African terrain. The Roadies troop will hit the road, and create a pitstop at 10 different locations.

Deborah Polycarp, Head - MTV Content Originals, Viacom18, said, “The very spirit of Roadies lies in adventure and newness. To up the ante this time around as Roadies turns 18, we thought why not rewrite the very definition of adventure for the fans! Making Roadies all the more exciting, this time, we are racing to glory on the roads of South Africa to create some historic moments that will get our adrenaline pumping for years to come. The fans have a lot of surprises to look forward to, and we can’t wait to unfold them as we go along in this journey. The only thing I would want to tell all the Roadies fans right now is, let the race begin in South Africa.”

The shoot for Season 18 of MTV Roadies is expected to start mid-December, and the new instalment will air soon on MTV India.

