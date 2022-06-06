The nominations — which include 26 gender-neutral categories — highlighted Spider-Man: No Way Home, with the most nods with seven total, and HBO's Euphoria season 2 with six nods

Jennifer Lopez made an emotional speech about how believers and sceptics contributed to her success, as she accepted a career achievement honour at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday.

“I want to thank the people who gave me joy and the ones who broke my heart — the ones who were true and the ones who lied to me,” said Lopez, who nabbed this year’s Generation Award for actors whose diverse contributions have made them household names. She also took home best song — a new category — for the track 'On My Way' from the Marry Me soundtrack.

MTV’s youth-focused celebration of film and TV offered a lighter, breezier awards show, with 26 categories in gender-neutral categories like best villain, best kiss and new category “here for the hookup.” Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, the ceremony returned to a live format after being pre-recorded for several years.

The nominations — which include 26 gender-neutral categories — highlighted Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has the most nods with seven total, HBO's Euphoria season 2, which has six nods, and Robert Pattinson's The Batman, which has four.

Spider-Man: No Way Home won best movie, and the film’s star Tom Holland won for best performance in a movie. Zendaya won for best performance in a show for her role in Euphoria, which came away with best show. The HBO series also won here for the hookup.

Complete list of winners here:

BEST MOVIE

Dune

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home (WINNER)

The Adam Project

The Batman

BEST SHOW

Euphoria (WINNER)

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson – The Batman

Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet – Dune

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home (WINNER)

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

Zendaya – Euphoria (WINNER)

BEST HERO

Daniel Craig – No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight

Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow (WINNER)

Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST VILLAIN

Colin Farrell – The Batman

Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City (WINNER)

James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti – You

Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST KISS

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris

Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever (WINNER)

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman

Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

John Cena – Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter – Hacks

Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy (WINNER)

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

Sophia Di Martino – Loki (WINNER)

BEST FIGHT

Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow

Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria (WINNER)

Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy

Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jenna Ortega – Scream (WINNER)

Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills

Mia Goth – X

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978

BEST TEAM

Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson (WINNER)

Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

HERE FOR THE HOOKUP

Euphoria (WINNER)

Never Have I Ever

Pam & Tommy

Sex/Life

Sex Lives of College Girls

BEST SONG

"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" - Jennifer Hudson / Respect

"Just Look Up" – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don't Look Up

"Little Star" – Dominic Fike / Euphoria

"On My Way (Marry Me)" – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me (WINNER)

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" – Encanto Cast / Encanto

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY