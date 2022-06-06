MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: Tom Holland, Zendaya score top honours; check out complete winners list
The nominations — which include 26 gender-neutral categories — highlighted Spider-Man: No Way Home, with the most nods with seven total, and HBO's Euphoria season 2 with six nods
Jennifer Lopez made an emotional speech about how believers and sceptics contributed to her success, as she accepted a career achievement honour at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday.
“I want to thank the people who gave me joy and the ones who broke my heart — the ones who were true and the ones who lied to me,” said Lopez, who nabbed this year’s Generation Award for actors whose diverse contributions have made them household names. She also took home best song — a new category — for the track 'On My Way' from the Marry Me soundtrack.
MTV’s youth-focused celebration of film and TV offered a lighter, breezier awards show, with 26 categories in gender-neutral categories like best villain, best kiss and new category “here for the hookup.” Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, the ceremony returned to a live format after being pre-recorded for several years.
The nominations — which include 26 gender-neutral categories — highlighted Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has the most nods with seven total, HBO's Euphoria season 2, which has six nods, and Robert Pattinson's The Batman, which has four.
Spider-Man: No Way Home won best movie, and the film’s star Tom Holland won for best performance in a movie. Zendaya won for best performance in a show for her role in Euphoria, which came away with best show. The HBO series also won here for the hookup.
Complete list of winners here:
BEST MOVIE
Dune
Scream
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home (WINNER)
The Adam Project
The Batman
BEST SHOW
Euphoria (WINNER)
Inventing Anna
Loki
Squid Game
Ted Lasso
Yellowstone
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Robert Pattinson – The Batman
Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
Timothée Chalamet – Dune
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home (WINNER)
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
Zendaya – Euphoria (WINNER)
Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow (WINNER)
Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST VILLAIN
Colin Farrell – The Batman
Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City (WINNER)
James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills
Victoria Pedretti – You
Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST KISS
Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria
Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris
Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever (WINNER)
Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman
Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
John Cena – Peacemaker
Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever
Megan Stalter – Hacks
Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy (WINNER)
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
Sophia Di Martino – Loki (WINNER)
BEST FIGHT
Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow
Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria (WINNER)
Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy
Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Jenna Ortega – Scream (WINNER)
Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills
Mia Goth – X
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II
Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978
BEST TEAM
Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson (WINNER)
Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
HERE FOR THE HOOKUP
Euphoria (WINNER)
Never Have I Ever
Pam & Tommy
Sex/Life
Sex Lives of College Girls
BEST SONG
"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" - Jennifer Hudson / Respect
"Just Look Up" – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don't Look Up
"Little Star" – Dominic Fike / Euphoria
"On My Way (Marry Me)" – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me (WINNER)
"We Don't Talk About Bruno" – Encanto Cast / Encanto
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY
JANET JACKSON.
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Oasis Knebworth 1996
Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) (WINNER)
The Beatles: Get Back
(With inputs from The Associated Press)
also read
Karl Urban talks about the success of The Boys
Karl Urban says that 'The Boys' success resonates on a deeper level.
Maisie Williams says she wants to do a Bollywood movie someday
The Game of Thrones fame Maisie Williams says she loves Indian food and is very interested in doing a Bollywood movie someday.
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power images reveal new looks at Elves, Hobbits and Dwarves
Amazon Prime Video’s The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power will conjure up the Second Age of Middle-earth, an era thousands of years before the events of Peter Jackson’s movies