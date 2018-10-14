MTV India Music Summit 2018: SOI Chamber Orchestra, Pt Channulal Mishra to perform on final day of festival

Over three power-packed days celebrating the diverse genres of music in the country and beyond, the MTV India Music Summit presented performances and discussions by some world-renowned artists including Shankar Mahadevan, Shujaat Khan, Aruna Sairam, Robin Barnes and others.

As the summit draws to a close on Sunday, 14 October, 2018, it will feature an orchestra, a workshop and a flute recital on the final day.

The Flute Sisters, Suchismita and Debopriya Chatterjee will open the third day of the event with a morning recital, Blowing in the Wind. Growing up, music was a part of their lives and in their teenage years, their flute training blossomed under the tutelage of Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia. At a time when women flutists raised eyebrows, the sister-duo, in fact, pursued their passion for the musical instrument and toured across the world with their guru.

Their performance at the India Music Summit will be followed by artist Pt Chhannulal Mishra, a noted exponent of the Kirana ghanara. The Padma Bhushan awardee will take the stage in the early hours of the third day with Divinity, a recital filled with compositions that explore the bhakti rasa through Hindustani sangeet.

The SOI Chamber Orchestra, which recently took the stage at the National Centre for Performing Arts in Mumbai, will also be a part of the line-up on the last day. The associate music director of the orchestra Zane Dalal had said while in Mumbai, “The orchestra playing this season is composed of players from 18 countries; many of the players sit in important positions in their home orchestras.” The Symphony Room is a must attend for all enthusiasts of world music.

Workshops and panel discussions are an integral part of this summit and it will host a session by renowned classical vocalist Dhanashree Pandit titled Decoding Ragas. The workshop will be an insight into the beauty and intricacy of the myriad ragas integral to both major schools, Hindustani and Carnatic of the country’s classical music.

This will be followed by a panel discussion titled Music Moments that Matter and another conversation Language and Genre, Urdu and Ghazal. The poetry of the gazal has often incorporated Urdu in its verse and Nadeem Shah, lyricist, screenwriter Prasoon Joshi and professor and critic Khalid Alvi will explore the relation between the two with the panel moderated by Mahtab Alam.

The concert will draw to a close with an endnote by mentor Joshi along with artists Aruna Sairam, R Prasanna, Ambi Subramaniam, Ajay Prasanna, Indranil Hariharan and Amit Choubey who graced the stage with their mesmerising performances through the weekend-long event.

Raymond presents MTV India Music Summit 2018 will be held at The Fairmont in Jaipur from 12 October to 14 October.

Updated Date: Oct 14, 2018 12:26 PM