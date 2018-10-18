MTV India Music Summit 2018, a celebration of musical genres from across the country, concludes on a high note

The second edition of the MTV India Music Summit that concluded on 14 September, 2018 at The Fairmont in Jaipur, hosted performances by some of the most acclaimed musicians around the country including Shankar Mahadevan, Shujaat Khan and Suresh Wadkar.

The event brought about by Musiconcepts aimed to create a platform for emerging artists to take the stage and showcase their talent, and with this in mind, the festival opened with the Mizo Cardinal Choir from Shillong and featured the Ramakrishnan trio, three school going siblings — Aaliya, Nisha and Naima — dazzling the audience with their violin, piano and cello.

Of the summit, Usha Uthup had said, "It has been a real fantastic feeling for me. I think for every artiste it should matter because there is nothing as beautiful as meeting another fellow musician or singer. You can exchange ideas and learn. I am very thrilled to be here at the music summit. It's giving me a buzz which is totally different."

The event hosted a masterclass by Shujaat Khan, titled Taleem and Kanjeevaram Conquers Kolkata, a chat with Usha Uthup. Hariharan, the music maestro popularly known for his works such as 'Tu Hi Re' from Bombay also engaged the audience in a mesmerising mehfil during the festival.

The weekend-long event featured panel discussions on the music industry and ways to preserve the fading music genres in addition to concerts by exponents such as Pt Chhannulal Mishra and The Flute Sisters Suchismita and Debopriya Chatterjee. A workshop titled Decoding Ragas conducted by Dhanashree Pandit was also a highlight of the event.

The MTV India Music Summit concluded with an endnote by mentor to the summit Prasoon Joshi along with artists Aruna Sairam, R Prasanna, Ambi Subramaniam, Ajay Prasanna, Indranil Hariharan and Amit Choubey who took the stage over the three days of the festival.

