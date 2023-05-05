Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust, an organization known for its commitment to the environment and women’s empowerment, recently felicitated Amruta Fadnavis with Kamala power women award for her contribution to the society.

Talking about the same, Nidarshana said, Amruta ji is a powerhouse of talent and her achievements are inspirational. She deserves this honour and many more. We thank her for her contributions and wish her luck in her journey ahead.

The Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust has been actively involved in several initiatives that support women’s growth and development. They have been working to get women the status they deserve, and they have achieved significant milestones in this regard. Ms Gowani herself is a firm believer in empowering women, and she has worked hard to become a revered name in her field.

Through their commitment to environmental sustainability and women empowerment, the Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust aims to inspire others to take action and create a better world for all. The event was a celebration of their dedication to these causes and a reminder that it is up to all of us to make a positive impact on the world. The trust hopes to inspire attendees to take action and work to creating a better future for all.

The Kamala Power Women Award is presented by the Kamala Foundation, a non-profit organization that aims to empower women by recognizing their achievements in various fields. The award is given to women who have made a significant impact in their respective fields and are inspiring others to follow in their footsteps.

Amruta Fadnavis, who has always been vocal about social issues, has also been actively involved in various charitable causes, including education and women’s empowerment. She has been an inspiration to many, and her contributions to the people and society have been recognized by this well-deserved honour. The Kamala Power Women Award is just one of many accolades that Amruta Fadnavis has received throughout her career. She continues to inspire her fans and colleagues with her dedication, hard work, and commitment to her craft.

