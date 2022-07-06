The highlight of the show is watching Kamala’s grandmother Sana open up about her demons and share traumatic memories of the India-Pakistan Partition with her granddaughter.

Ms Marvel does a commendable job at marrying Desi tradition and culture with sci-fi as it sets out to carve a Muslim superhero, which can be seen as a welcome move given the increasing number of conversations around diversity and inclusivity. The first four episodes also give an insight into the rich Islamic and Pakistani culture as we follow Kamala, who goes for a ride across the vibrant streets of Karachi and tries to rediscover her roots.

Ms Marvel borrows much of its terminology and names from the Islamic culture - the alternate dimension is named Noor, those who were banished are called Djinns. The show beautifully depicts the ethos of Islamic culture - complete with Urdu songs, biryani and of course, the colourful people of Karachi.

The highlight of the show so far was watching Kamala’s grandmother Sana open up about her demons and share traumatic memories of the India-Pakistan Partition with Kamala. The scene and the cleverly written dialogues perfectly communicate the trauma of Partition and a sense of loss of identity that not just Sana, but all refugees struggled with, after 1947. At several instances in the show, we see Kamala have visions of the night of the India-Pakistan Partition as several families are seen kissing their loved ones goodbye. The gut-wrenching portrayal of the horrors of Partition in Ms Marvel deserves applause and praise.

The fourth episode saw the much-awaited cameo of Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar who plays Waleed, the leader of the Red Daggers. The role was a meaty one, which is a breath of fresh air. In times when Brown actors are given cameos and blink-and-miss appearances in American shows, Farhan’s role was an important one. The actor is given ample screen time and a lot of action sequences too, which made Waleed shine, particularly when he sacrificed himself for Kamala and Kareem. While the dialogue delivery could have been better, Farhan did do justice to the role he was offered.

Another interesting aspect of the show is the background music. When Kamala and her cousins go for breakfast in episode 4, we hear Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s Coke Studio hit Pasoori play in the background. When Sana and Muneeba are in their house, the popular folk song Laung Gawacha is playing on the phonograph. We also hear the popular Bollywood dance number Disco Deewane at the Red Daggers hideout. Rest assured, the showrunners have done a good job at getting their music choices right and deserve praise for the same.

What the show does get wrong though is the Pakistani aesthetic - the streets of Karachi, the skyline and Kamala’s ancestral home - all of which seem too polished and highly edited, almost as if the showrunners tried too hard to make them look authentic. It is important to mention that given the political climate in Pakistan, it would have been nearly impossible for Disney+ to shoot in Karachi. As a result, most of the scenes were shot in Bangkok, Thailand. This is probably why the streets of Karachi, though vibrant, don’t look realistic. However, it is when Kamala and her grandmother discuss the Partition at the rooftop, while standing next to a CGI-enhanced and highly-edited skyline, that even an unsuspecting viewer could decipher that the show isn’t really shot in Pakistan.

While Ms Marvel gets several things right, the plot of the show doesn't seem water-tight and well-written. It seems almost wafer-thin at points and we struggle to relate and connect with the characters on-screen. All in all, Ms Marvel suffers from inauthentic Pakistani aesthetic and a weak plot but does a pretty good job at depicting the Partition and marrying culture with sci-fi. Needless to say, it is a must-watch for all Marvel fans!

Deepansh Duggal is an entertainment, pop-culture and trends writer based in New Delhi. He specializes in op-eds based on the socio-political and gender issues in the world of entertainment and showbiz. He also writes explainers and occasionally reviews shows in the OTT space. He tweets at @Deepansh75.