For the uninitiated, the media house Dhoni Entertainment was founded by Dhoni and his wife in 2019. In the same year, the couple produced their debut project titled as Roar of the Lion which streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Former India captain MS Dhoni took to social media and revealed the first look of his graphic novel. It has been titled as Atharva: The Origin and is based on writer Ramesh Thamilmani’s work. This web-series is backed by Dhoni Entertainment and has been touted to be a mythological science fiction web series.

The former cricketer who retired from international cricket in 2020, seems to be experimenting and exploring newer avenues of ideas, while Atharva is just one such example.

In the video, Dhoni is captured in an animated avatar fighting on a battlefield against a demon-like army. The visuals are breath-taking and Captain cool’s animated version is on-point.

On sharing the video, Dhoni captioned it saying, "Happy to announce my new Avatar.....Atharva”.

Watch the video here:

According to an Indian Express report, the news about this graphic novel made headlines in 2020 as “an adaptation of an unpublished book by a debutant author”. Meanwhile, Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi, who is the managing director of Dhoni Entertainment termed this science fiction work as a ‘thrilling series.’

While speaking to Express previously, Sakshi revealed that the book is a mythological piece which explores the journey of an Aghori. Also, the main character has been captured at a high-tech facility, she added.

Sakshi also mentioned that the team working behind this series had executed all the aspects following which they have brought out every character. Further sharing details, Sakshi informed that the web-series fits their purpose of entertainment better than adapting it into a feature film.

On the career front, Dhoni is gearing up for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Among a few players in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team, he was one of the four to be retained. The mega IPL auction is slated to be conducted in Bengaluru on 12 and 13 February this year.