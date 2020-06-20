Mrunmayee Deshpande's Manache Shlok becomes first Marathi film to complete shoot post lockdown

Mrunmayee Deshpande's Manache Shlok has become the first Marathi film to complete its pending shoot post lockdown.

Like all the other movies, Manache Shlok, starring Mrunmayee Deshpande and Rahul Pethe in the lead, was put on hold owing to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

However, as soon as the state government allowed the resumption of film and TV shootings, the film team decided to complete the shooting with a new layout.

Here is Mrunmayee Deshpande's post on the same



"We all started working when we found out that the government has allowed filming. After getting complete information about the location of the shooting, I met the district officials and reminded them that we would shoot according to all the rules and we got permission," said Shreyash Jadhav, the producer of the film.

The movie is produced under Ganraj Associates and Sanjay Davara Films and is shot by Abhijit Abde.

Producer Sanjay Davara said, "We are a team and we were all looking forward to completing this film. As soon as we got permission to shoot, we gave sanitation, gloves, masks to our team, and started filming as per the rules."

Manache Shlok is Mrunmayee Deshpande's second directorial.

Talking about her directing experience, the actor added, "I didn't know when the rest of the filming would be done, but I didn't want to waste any time, so I had already made half the preparations. We also had a plan on how to set up everything and how to work with fewer people and so the rest of the filming was completed in two days."

The team followed the government rules by keeping only 35 percent of the entire team. The shooting was completed in Garud Machi village on Mulshi Road. The entire village was sanitized after the shooting of the film got completed.

The actors carried and did their own makeup. Before the filming, all the artists and technicians reached the village and were quarantined for a few days.

