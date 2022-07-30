Though known for working predominantly in the Hindi film industry, Thakur has also worked in Marathi cinema.

Actress Mrunal Thakur celebrates her 30th birthday today, 1st August. Born in Maharashtra's Dhule, she is known for working in films like Love Sonia and Jersey. Though known for working predominantly in the Hindi film industry, Thakur has also worked in Marathi cinema. She kickstarted her acting career with the 2014 Marathi film Vitti Dandu. She made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Love Sonia.

Mrunal Thakur has also made an appearance in the television reality shows like Nach Baliye and Box Cricket League 1. She will be seen next in Sita Ramam, which is slated to hit the screens on 5 August.

On the occasion of Mrunal Thakur's birthday, here is a look at her photo gallery:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cglaok-reuT/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

The actress looks stunning in her Desi look. Mrunal Thakur added statement earrings to her traditional look and opted for an open hairstyle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CggQRxsrre4/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Jersey fame Mrunal Thakur slays in a yellow and pink floral lehenga and we are in awe of her. With a contrasting green colour blouse, she sealed the look by just adding earrings.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgUet6ltuaS/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Thakur looks ethereal as she strikes a pose in Tarun Tahilani's blue Anarkali suit. To complete her look, she added earrings and a necklace with her tresses let loose.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf8QQuTrLkq/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Mrunal Thakur posted pictures from her visit to Dilli Haat, located in the national capital. She can be seen slaying in a casual chic look, with a nude colour top and denim jeans and a jacket. Her sneakers stole the show.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf1YsPWNKD3/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

The actress looks glamorous in a white and red saree. With a white choker set and pearl earrings, Thakur certainly is bringing all the retro vibes.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfyRGUVL--R/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Mrunal Thakur posted a picture from her vanity van, where the actress can be seen enjoying herself. Her caption is hilarious and certainly is the story of every person.

