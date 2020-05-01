Mrs Serial Killer, Paatal Lok, Hannah Gadsby: Douglas — What to watch on Netflix, Amazon and Disney+ Hotstar in May

With so many shows hitting your favourite streaming platforms, it is hard to decipher which one may be worth your while. So, here is a guide to all the shows and films that are going to be out in May.

Netflix

Mrs Serial Killer (1 May)



Mrs Serial Killer, which stars Jacqueline Fernandez in the titular role, is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his filmmaker-wife Farah Khan. The one-line synopsis of the movie reads: "When her husband is framed and imprisoned for serial murders, a doting wife must perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove her husband innocent." Besides Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Rana are also in the thriller.

Hollywood (1 May)



Ryan Murphy's Netflix series, set in post World War 2 Hollywood, follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers trying to make it big. Queen Latifah, Darren Criss, Patti LuPone, Jim Parsons, Jake Picking, and Laura Harrier make the star-studded cast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Murphy has called Hollywood as a "love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown."

Becoming (6 May)



Becoming, described as “an intimate look into the life of former first lady Michelle Obama” chronicles her 34-city book tour in 2018-2019 for her best-selling memoir Becoming. Obama’s promotional tour, managed by the concert promoter Live Nation, had the scale of a rock tour, with a string of dates at sold-out arenas.

Nadia Hallgren, a veteran documentary cinematographer making her feature directorial debut in Becoming, trailed Obama on the book tour from city to city. The doc is the latest release by Higher Ground Productions, created by the Obamas.

The Eddy (8 May)



The mini-series by La La Land director Damien Chazelle (his first television project) stars Moonlight's André Holland. Set in Paris it follows Elliot Udo, once a celebrated jazz pianist, who now manages a failing club The Eddy. The show's cast also includes Joanna Kulig, Tahar Rahim, Leila Bekhti, and Amanda Stenberg.

Lovebirds (22 May)



Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae will be seen as a couple who are on the verge of breaking up. Suddenly, the duo finds themselves in the midst of a bizarre and quirky murder mystery. While both get embroiled in trying to clear their names, "they try and figure out how they and their relationship can survive the night."

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (26 May)

Douglas is comedian Hannah Gadsby's second stand-up special Douglas — named after her dog — following the successful Nanette in 2018. According to Deadline, the show was recorded in Los Angeles.

"I’m really enjoying touring with the live performance, but there will be places in the world that I won’t be able to visit, so it’s wonderful that Netflix will bring the show to every corner of the globe," Gadsby had previously said about Douglas.

Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room



While the release date on Kenny Sebastian's upcoming Netflix Special, The Most Interesting Person in the Room is yet to be revealed, TV Blackbox reports that the comedy set will take an analytical look "frumpy footwear, flightless birds and his fear of not being funny enough."

Disney+ Hotstar

Disney Prop Culture (1 May)



The docuseries, which follows film historian and prop collector Dan Lanigan as he helps "recover lost artifacts, visit private collections, and help restore pieces from the Walt Disney Archives to their original glory." The audience will get a glimpse at props used in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Mary Poppins, The Muppet Movie, Who Framed Roger Rabbit? and Tron.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (4 May)



Over eight-episodes, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will peek into the making of the Star Wars original series Jon Favreau. The official description states that each episode will unfold a different facet of the show through interviews, behind-the-scenes footage and even a roundtable discussion hosted by Favreau.

It's A Dog Life with Bill Farmer (15 May)



The series is hosted by Bill Farmer, the voice behind iconic Disney characters Goofy and Pluto. He travels across the United States to tell the stories of different dogs that are doing an incredible job at making our lives better.

I Know This Much Is True (11 May)



The HBO show led by Mark Ruffalo in dual roles is based on the novel by Wally Lamb. Derek Cianfrance has adapted and directed the story about identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey. Melissa Leo, Rosie O'Donnell, and Archie Punjabi will also be seen in supporting roles.

Amazon Prime Video

Upload (1 May)



From the creator of The Office (US) and Parks and Recreation comes this sci-fi comedy featuring Robbie Amell and Andy Allo. The official synopsis reads: "Cash-strapped Nora works customer service for the luxurious “Lakeview” digital afterlife. When party-boy/coder Nathan’s car crashes, his girlfriend uploads him into Nora’s VR world."

Paatal Lok (15 May)



Jaideep Ahalwat, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag lead this Amazon Original produced by Anushka Sharma. The story is based on a crime thriller book written by Sudip Sharma, who previously worked on Udta Punjab and Sharma's first production NH10. According to a press release, the show explores the "dark bylanes of immorality".

Homecoming Season 2 (22 May)



Homecoming returns for a second season, this time with Janelle Monae stepping into the shoes of the original star Julia Roberts. So far the trailer shows her character waking in a boat adrift in a lake. She seems to have no memory of how she got there or even who she is. "I know something is wrong with me, but I couldn't explain it to anyone," she is heard saying in the clip. Her character then sets out to solve this mystery, leading her to a wellness company called the Geist Group. Monae is joined by Hong Chau, Chris Cooper and Joan Cusack.

Apple TV+

Central Park Season 1 (29 May)



Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr and Kristen Bell make the voice cast of this animated show about a family of caretakers who live in the famed New York City park. In a series of events they not only end up saving the park but also the world.

Mubi India

Ema (1 May)



Pablo Larrain's drama has been described as "an intoxicating comment on sex, power and chaos in modern-day Chile," led by Mariana Di Girolamo and Gael García Bernal. On 1 May, the streaming platform will be making the film free for 24 hours in India, UK, US and Ireland.

Beanpole

Beanpole, directed by Kantemir Balagov, is a Russian World War II drama that premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. Balagov’s film – Russia’s entry to the Oscars last year — has been described as "provocative, chilling and a peek into the deconstruction of civilisation when facing the wrong end of the oppressive stick."

