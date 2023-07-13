Amazon MGM Studios earned 68 nominations, marking the studio’s biggest year ever and the first year Amazon and MGM celebrate its Emmy nominees under one umbrella. Fan and critic favorite Original comedy series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ended its finale year with a bang, by earning a whopping number of fourteen nominations at the 75th Emmy Awards. This is not the first time the critically acclaimed drama has been a part of the prestigious Emmy’s though. Over the previous five seasons, this Rachel Brosnan starrer had earned over 66 nominations, taking the total tally up to 80 and becoming the most-ever Emmy-nominated streaming comedy.

Amazon’s Prime Video earned 41 nominations, including nine for Daisy Jones & The Six and six for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. MGM also earned 23 nominations, including 12 for Wednesday and four for The Voice.

That’s not all, HBO dominated Wednesday morning’s Emmy nominations, with the elite trio of Succession, The White Lotus and The Last of Us combining for a whopping 74, but the dominant theme darkening the scene is the ongoing writers strike and the looming possibility that actors may join them in as little as a day.

Succession and its deeply dysfunctional dynasty of one-percenters led all Emmy nominees in its fourth and final season with 27, including best drama, which it has won two of the past three years. It got three nominations for best actor in a drama, with Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin all getting nods for playing men of the Roy clan, and Sarah Snook getting a best actress nomination. It also got four nominations for best supporting actor in a drama.

The cursed vacationers at a Sicilian resort from the second season of The White Lotus truly dominated the supporting categories, however, landing five nominations for best supporting actress in a drama — including nods for Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza — and four more for best supporting actor.