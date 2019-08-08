You are here:

Mrs America: First look of Cate Blanchett as Phyllis Schlafly, Rose Byrne as Gloria Steinem from FX series released

The first look of all characters in upcoming FX series Mrs America were recently unveiled. The series stars Cate Blanchett as conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly in her first major US TV project. The nine-episode series has been written and created by Mad Men alum Dahvi Waller.

The show will also include prominent feminist thinkers of the '70s. Rose Byrne will be seen as Gloria Steinem, Margo Martindale as Bella Abzug, Tracey Ullmann as Betty Friedan, and Uzo Aduba as Shirley Chisholm. According to Entertainment Tonight, other cast members include James Marsden as Republican politician Philip Crane, John Slattery as Phyllis' husband Fred, and Elizabeth Banks as White House assistant, head of the White House Office of Women's Programs, and activist Jill Ruckelshaus. Sarah Paulson will be seen as a fictional character named Alice.

Here are the first look stills of Mrs America

here's our first Look at Mrs. America and hoo my golly miss molly THIS CAST!!!! pic.twitter.com/X8rWEZwFzX — Alicia Lutes (@alicialutes) August 7, 2019

these are LOOKS pic.twitter.com/3SrwxRUdcY — Alicia Lutes (@alicialutes) August 7, 2019

Look At James Marsden Looking Like Peak James Marsden Dot Tumblr Dot Com pic.twitter.com/SpeoCdux8o — Alicia Lutes (@alicialutes) August 7, 2019

Phyllis is known for being an outspoken opponent of the Equal Rights Amendment. She also took a stance against same-sex marriage during her decades in public life as a voice in the American conservative movement.

Cate also serves as the executive producer on the series, alongside Stacey Sher, Coco Francini, Anna Boden, and Ryan Fleck, reports Collider. Anna and Ryan (co-directors of Captain Marvel) will also helm the first two episodes of Mrs America.

Cate's other projects include the Australian TV drama Stateless, alongside The Handmaid's Tale actress Yvonne Strahovski. She is also in talks to star opposite Bradley Cooper in Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley.

Mrs America is slated to release on FX in 2020.

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2019 14:53:17 IST