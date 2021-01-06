Mr Bean actor Rowan Atkinson says cancel culture is like 'medieval mob looking something to burn'

Rowan Atkinson says 'it is scary for anyone who's a victim of that mob and fears for their future.'

Johnny English actor Rowan Atkinson has shared his thoughts on the rise of cancel culture, comparing keyboard warriors to a “medieval mob roaming the streets looking for someone to burn.”

In an interview with Radio Times as cited by Variety, he said that the problem they have online is that an algorithm decides what one wants to see, which ends up creating a simplistic, binary view of society. The actor added, "it becomes a case of either you’re with us or against us. And if you’re against us, you deserve to be ‘cancelled.’"

Atkinson further says that it is important one is exposed to a wide spectrum of opinion. However, according to him nowadays everyone has what is the digital equivalent of the "medieval mob roaming the streets looking for someone to burn."

“So it is scary for anyone who’s a victim of that mob and it fills me with fear about the future," he said.

The actor also weighed in on playing the iconic Mr Bean, stating that he does not enjoy playing the character much as the weight of responsibility is not pleasant and he finds it stressful and exhausting.

The original sitcom, which aired from January 1990 to December 1995, comprised 15 episodes. The series has also been sold in 245 territories worldwide and has inspired an animated spin-off as well as two theatrical feature-length films, starring Atkinson.

Atkinson also expressed interest in reviving his iconic BBC comedy Blackadder. The actor said that it is "not impossible" for Blackadder to return after more than 30 years and confirmed there have been talks about a new series. However, he added that he would rather not speculate on when it could be set. The show, written by Atkinson, Ben Elton, and Richard Curtis starred Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie.

Meanwhile, Atkinson will next be seen on the Netflix series Man vs Bee, which revolves around a man who finds himself at war with a bee while in a luxurious mansion.