Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle — Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit join Hindi voice cast

Netflix announced the all Hindi voice cast of Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle on Monday. Abhishek Bachchan (Bagheera), Madhuri Dixit (Nisha), Kareena Kapoor Khan (Kaa), Anil Kapoor (Baloo) and Jackie Shroff (Shere Khan) will be a part of the Hindi dubbed version of Andy Serkis' reimagination of Rudyard Kipling's classic tale.

The actors also shared the news via their respective Twitter handles.

Bringing the 'bear necessities' to Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle as Baloo, the tenacious mentor. On @NetflixIndia, Dec 7 pic.twitter.com/730bpTTUkL — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 20, 2018

So happy to be a part of a story I have loved all my life. He is ready to do whatever it takes to keep Mowgli alive. Wait for Bagheera in Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle on @Netflixindia Dec 7. pic.twitter.com/ptK5IrvXUK — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 20, 2018

Kaa has been captivating creatures long before Mowgli ever set foot in the jungle. Kareena Kapoor Khan will voice the enigmatic Kaa 🐍 in Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. pic.twitter.com/T9qyhRJp4A — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 20, 2018

Ferocious when provoked, especially when it comes to her man cub! Nisha brings the motherly instinct alive in Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. So excited to be the voice behind Nisha 🐺 @NetflixIndia Dec. 7 pic.twitter.com/Tlc9BsFWa6 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) November 20, 2018

Was an absolute privilege and total blast to dub for this character!! I AM Shere Khan!!🔥🔥🔥

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle on Netflix Dec 7 @NetflixIndiapic.twitter.com/EIFQFgGrvJ — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) November 20, 2018

The English version has voice and motion capture performances from Christian Bale (Bagheera), Cate Blanchett (Kaa), Benedict Cumberbatch (Shere Khan), Freida Pinto (Messua), Matthew Rhys (Lockwood) and Serkis (Baloo). The stars, excluding Blanchett and Cumberbatch, are also flying down to India for the world premiere of the film on 25 November.

The film tells the story of an Indian boy named Mowgli, played by Rohan Chand, wandering in an enchanting Indian forest with an entourage of his animal friends and fighting for survival.

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle will be available for streaming on Netflix from 7 December.

Updated Date: Nov 20, 2018 13:03 PM