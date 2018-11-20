You are here:

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle — Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit join Hindi voice cast

FP Staff

November 20, 2018 13:01:27 IST

Netflix announced the all Hindi voice cast of Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle on Monday. Abhishek Bachchan (Bagheera), Madhuri Dixit (Nisha), Kareena Kapoor Khan (Kaa), Anil Kapoor (Baloo) and Jackie Shroff (Shere Khan) will be a part of the Hindi dubbed version of Andy Serkis' reimagination of Rudyard Kipling's classic tale.

The actors also shared the news via their respective Twitter handles.

 

The English version has voice and motion capture performances from Christian Bale (Bagheera), Cate Blanchett (Kaa), Benedict Cumberbatch (Shere Khan), Freida Pinto (Messua), Matthew Rhys (Lockwood) and Serkis (Baloo). The stars, excluding Blanchett and Cumberbatch, are also flying down to India for the world premiere of the film on 25 November.

The film tells the story of an Indian boy named Mowgli, played by Rohan Chand, wandering in an enchanting Indian forest with an entourage of his animal friends and fighting for survival.

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle will be available for streaming on Netflix from 7 December.

