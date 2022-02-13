This Valentine’s Day, watch your favourite on-screen romantic couples on these shows and movies.

We have all dreamt of finding our prince charming or lady love, and watching larger-than-life love stories come true in movies as it rekindles our hopes and belief in true love. There is nothing more magical than the story of two people beating all odds, fighting the world to fulfill their destinies. This Valentine’s Day, let’s take a look at the most loved couples who make any romantic movie more intriguing and memorable. These couples will undoubtedly make the weekend magical, letting go of all the harsh realities of life, and help rekindle the love in your life:

Jung Hae-in and Jisoo in Snowdrop

Snowdrop is the latest Korean Drama featuring Jung-Hae-in and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo making her acting debut. Exploring a love story, the leads in the film take viewers on an emotional roller coaster full of excitement, action, and romance.

Julia Roberts and Richard Gere in Runaway Bride

Julia Roberts and Richard Gere are one of America’s most iconic romantic couples. Along with Runaway Bride, a rom-com about a reporter who is assigned to write a story about a woman who left her three fiances at the alter, we have seen the on-screen couple in classic romantic movies like Pretty Woman.

Nivin Pauly and Sai Pallavi in Premam

Alphonse Puthren’s film on the three stages of a young man’s life had three heroines, but it was the love between George (Nivin Pauly) and Malar Miss (Sai Pallavi) that has lingered. The song Premam Malare from the film still evokes beautiful memories of the two of them.

Sanjana Singh and Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara, beyond the beautiful storytelling, gave us a memory of a heartwarming on-screen couple through Sanjana Singh and Sushant Singh Rajput, together. They portrayed young love beautifully with the backdrop of both of them suffering from cancer.

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic

It has been 24 years since Titanic (1997) was released and the undeniable chemistry between Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, Titanic proved that a well-told love story — even a doomed one — can transport us.