Moushumi Chatterjee's daughter Payal passes away after prolonged illness at age 45

Yesteryear actor Moushumi Chatterjee's daughter Payal has passed away. She was 45. According to family sources, Payal breathed her last on Thursday at the city-based Hinduja Hospital in Khar.

Payal was in coma for the past two years due to juvenile diabetes. She married businessman Dicky Sinha in 2010 and was in and out of hospital since April 2017.

Chatterjee and her husband Jayanta Mukherjee in 2018 moved the Bombay High Court requesting they be appointed the guardians of their daughter over Payal's deteriorating health.

According to The Economic Times, In 2018, the 71-year-old actress and her husband had appealed to the Bombay High Court seeking their daughter's custody after her husband prevented them from meeting her. Chatterjee said in the petition that her daughter had been discharged from the hospital on April 28 and was put on home care. However, her treatment, the prescribed physiotherapy, was discontinued.

Chatterjee, popular for her contribution to Hindi and Bengali cinema, was last seen in Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Piku.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Dec 15, 2019 13:40:49 IST