Mouni Roy's car gets damaged after debris fall; actress disappointmented over 'irresponsible' Mumbai metro construction

Actress Mouni Roy has shared a video on social media which shows the actress' car get damaged after debris of construction rocks fell on her car roof, all the way from 11 floors, near the Mumbai metro construction site.

The actress was near PVR cinemas in Juhu, where the trailer of her Made In China was being launched.

The Mumbai metro construction has been in the developmental stages for quite some time now, and has been a source of inconvenience for commuters. The news of Mouni's unfortunate incident coincidentally comes days after Amitabh Bachchan praised the operational Mumbai metro for its efficient and economically viable systems.

Check out Mouni Roy's tweet

Was on my way to work at Juhu signal a huge rock falls on the car 11 floors up. cant help but think what if anybody was crossing the road. Any suggestions as to what to be done with such irresponsibility of the mumbai metro ? pic.twitter.com/UsKF022lpl — Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) September 18, 2019

The video shared by the actress shows the car ceiling cracked and shards of glasses strewn across the back seat. After expressing her disappointment over the authorities' irresponsible behaviour, the actress calls to her followers for probable solutions. The metro construction has ignited a considerable national debate over the mass deforestation that is scheduled to occur in the Aarey forest region. The Tree Authority of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday gave its nod to cut over 2,700 trees for a Metro car shed in the Aarey Colony adjoining suburban Goregaon, which is known as the major green lung of the city. Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Randeep Hooda, and Esha Gupta were among the Hindi film industry artistes to join the protests against the unfair felling of trees.

Check out Shraddha's still of protesting against deforestation of Aarey forest region

Updated Date: Sep 18, 2019 15:27:15 IST