Mouni Roy is all set to marry businessman Suraj Nambiar today, 27 January in Goa

Actress Mouni Roy is all set to marry businessman Suraj Nambiar today, 27 January. The couple will get married in Goa amidst family and friends.

Pre-wedding festivities have already begun for the duo and the pictures and videos of ceremonies have gone viral on social media.

The haldi ceremony of the Naagin actress was held on 26 January and the bride-to-be could be seen dancing to the famous song, ‘Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali’ from the movie Zubeidaa.

A video of Mouni Roy wearing an elegant yellow lehenga while dancing to the song has gone viral on social media. According to the Times of India, the clip was first shared by her good friend and choreographer Rahul Shetty.

The actress can be seen with mehndi-clad hands, dancing gracefully to the number on her haldi ceremony. Meanwhile the groom, Suraj Nambiar looked dapper in a white kurta with matching pants teamed with a printed Nehru jacket.

Take a look at the video here:

Close friends of the actress such as actor Arjun Bijlani, actress Mandira Bedi, musical duo Meet brothers and many more joined the couple at their ceremony and also shared pictures of the event on the internet.

Mandira Bedi posted pictures of her with Nambiar and Roy where she wished the couple a happy married life. Bedi captioned her post by writing, “Mon, Suraj… and so it all begins. I love you both, more than you know.”

Mouni Roy’s Naagin co-star actor Arjun Bijlani could also be seen all excited at the haldi event held in Goa. He shared a couple of pictures too, blessing the actress on her new innings in life.

A video of Bijlani shaking a leg and playing the dhol on Mouni Roy’s ceremony has also gone viral and fans cannot stop gushing at the love that the actress has received from her friends and family.

As reported by India Today, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar initially had an extensive guest list but decided to keep things low-key owing to the pandemic and COVID-19 protocols.

Only close friends and family have been invited to the couple’s Goa wedding. However, the duo has planned a Mumbai reception for other friends in the industry which will take place once the pandemic situation gets better.