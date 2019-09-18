You are here:

Moti Bagh, documentary based on life of Uttarakhand farmer, earns a nomination for Oscars

Press Trust of India

Sep 18, 2019 17:01:08 IST

Moti Bagh, a documentary film based on the struggle of a farmer in a remote Himalayan village, has been nominated for the Oscars, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Tuesday.

The chief minister congratulated the director, Nirmal Chander Dandriyal, and said the film is based on the life of Vidyadutt, a farmer living in the state's Pauri Garhwal region.

The film, Rawat said, will inspire youths to stay in their villages and work for their communities. "It will help stop migrations from remote areas," he said. The chief minister appealed to young farmers to play a role in preventing migration and said they should take advantage of schemes launched by the state government.

Watch the trailer here

