Mother Teresa's life to be made into Hindi language biopic; film will feature popular faces from India and Hollywood

A Hindi language biopic based on the life of nobel laureate Saint Mother Teresa is in the making, reports Times of India. The film will be written and directed by Seema Upadhyay.

Talking to the publication, Seema revealed that she has already sough permission from the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, the headquarters of the charity organisation Mother Teresa founded. She said that she has been researching on the subject for three years and intends to highlight the lesser known facets of the saint.

"Mother has been my guiding light and she has ensured that I tie all the loose ends of my script and do justice to her story. The idea is to take the audience through the course of her entire life, highlighting some amazing, lesser-known faces. She was like any of us — ordinary, someone who lived with a lot of self-doubt and then, found her way through life, helping the needy with a smile on her face”, she told Times of India.

The film will be bankrolled Nitin Manmohan, Pradeep Sharma and Girish Johar. As per a Bollywood Hungama report, the cast will include popular faces from both Bollywood and Hollywood. However, the cast is yet to be finalised.

The film is going to be shot in several locations around the world, including Skopje (where Mother Teresa was born), Paris and Ireland (where she spent much of her formative years), and then in Kolkata (where she lived most of her life and founded the Missionaries of Charity).

It is expected to start rolling in September or October and the makers are eyeing a 2020 release date.

Updated Date: Mar 11, 2019 10:56:35 IST