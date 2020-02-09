You are here:

Most Eligible Bachelor: First look of Akhil Akkineni's upcoming film directed by Bommarilu Bhaskar released

A first look poster of Akhil Akkineni's next Most Eligible Bachelor was shared by the makers recently. Also starring Pooja Hegde as the female lead, the film is directed by Bommarilu Bhaskar.

In the image, Akhil, dressed in winter attire, can be seen crossing a New York City street barefoot. The actor shared this poster writing, "Here goes the first seven steps of Most Eligible Bachelor."

This project will mark Akhil's fourth project after films like Akhil (2015), Hello (2017), and Mr Majnu (2019). All three films failed to leave an impact at the box office, writes The News Minute.

The upcoming film's title was unveiled on 4 February with a poster.

Gopi Sunder will compose the music, while Pradeep M Sharma is the cinematographer onboard, and Marthand K Venkatesh the editor. Bunny Vyas and Vasu Varma have bankrolled Most Eligible Bachelor via GA 2 Pictures.

Meanwhile, Pooja was last seen this year opposite Allu Arjun in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo directed by Trivikram Srinivas. In 2019, she shared screen space with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon and Kriti Kharbanda in the Hindi language comedy Housefull 4.

The News Minute reports that the actor may collaborate with screenwriter-director Harish Shankar on a project. Harish has previously helmed films like Gaddalakonda Ganesh (2019), Duvvada Jagannadham (2017), and Ramayya Vasthavayya (2013).

A Tollywood.net report states that the actor is in talks to star in a Telugu version of Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho.

Most Eligible Bachelor is slated to release in cinemas sometime in April.

Updated Date: Feb 09, 2020 11:16:20 IST