Morgan Freeman, Ruby Rose team up for Liongate's action thriller Vanquish; watch trailer

In Vanquish, Ruby Rose plays the role of a former drug courier whose daughter is kidnapped by a retired cop Morgan Freeman

Ruby Rose has teamed up with Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman for director George Gallo's Vanquish.

The makers have released the film's trailer on Thursday, 11 March. The film shows what desperation can drive a person to do. Rose is playing the role of a former Russian drug courier named Victoria whose daughter is kidnapped by a retired cop Damon. Freeman is playing the role of the ex-cop who forces Victoria to take out a series of gangsters if she wants to see her daughter again.

The action-thriller will make an on-demand and digital release on 23 April. On Blu-ray and DVD, Vanquish will release on 27 April, reports Entertainment Weekly.

Before Vanquish, Ruby Rose will be seen in another action-thriller titled SAS: Red Notice, co-starring Sam Heughan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on 16 March.

Last seen in a cameo appearance in Craig Brewer's Coming 2 America, Freeman has The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard in his kitty. Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayak, Samuel L. Jackson, Frank Grillo, Tom Hopper, Richard E. Grant and Antonio Banderas are also part of the project. It is expected to release on 20 August. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard was originally scheduled to release on 28 August, 2020 but got delayed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

Check out the trailer here

