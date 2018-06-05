Morgan Freeman returns to filming The Poison Rose amidst legal battle over sexual misconduct allegations

Actor Morgan Freeman was spotted back at work in Savannah, Georgia, on 1 June. The outing comes amid his ongoing legal battle with CNN over its report that he sexually harassed or was inappropriate towards women.

The 81-year-old actor celebrated his birthday by filming scenes for his new movie The Poison Rose with co-stars John Travolta and Famke Janssen, reports Dailymail.

The Oscar winner could be seen exiting a car in a dark navy pin striped suit and was later spotted in a tan coloured suit.

The movie's cast includes Peter Stormare of Fargo fame, All Eyez On Me actress Kat Graham and John's very own daughter Ella Bleu Travolta.

Meanwhile, the most physical of the allegations in the original CNN report was one from an unnamed production assistant who described Freeman lifting up her skirt repeatedly on the set of Going In Style in 2015.

In January 2018, the actor had received a lifetime achievement award by SAG-AFTRA. The organization had reacted to these allegations, calling them "compelling and devastating and contrary to its attempts to make sure working environments are safe in the industry."

"Any accused person has the right to due process, but it is our starting point to believe the courageous voices who come forward to report incidents of harassment," the statement read. "Given Mr. Freeman recently received one of our union's most prestigious honours recognising his body of work, we are therefore reviewing what corrective actions may be warranted at this time."

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 15:44 PM