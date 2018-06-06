Moonlight director Barry Jenkins to helm 11-part Amazon TV show The Underground Railroad

Director of Oscar-winning Moonlight, Barry Jenkins, has committed himself to direct all 11 episodes of Amazon Studios’ upcoming TV series The Underground Railroad. The limited series production will be an adaptation of the 2016 Pulitzer-Prize winning novel The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead, as reported by IndieWire.

The novel revolves around the misadventures of Cora and Ceasar, two slaves from Southeaster America from the 1800s as they escape from their Georgia plantation by following the secret underground railroad, which according to the book, is a series of secret locomotive transportation channels and safe houses used by run away slaves. It was greatly acknowledged for blending alternate history with magical narrative. It was a huge commercial and critical success, making it to several bestseller lists. It was also an Oprah Book Club pick.

Citing Jenkins as their perfect pick to helm the project, Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke told Deadline, “Barry’s eye for character and sustained exhilarating, emotional storytelling style ensures that this project is in the right hands. We can’t wait to get started and bring this significant story to our Prime Video audience.”

At the moment, fans await Jenkins' next, If Beale Street Could Talk, an adaptation of the novel by the same name by James Baldwin. His most recent work in TV had him directing the episode Chapter V for the Netflix series Dear White People.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 15:39 PM