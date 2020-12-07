Monu Mukherjee, veteran Bengali actor, passes away aged 90 following a cardiac arrest
Monu Mukherjee, who had started his film career with Mrinal Sen’s Nil Akasher Niche (1958), earned plaudits with his roles in Satyajit Ray’s Joy Baba Felunath and Ganashatru.
Bengali actor Monu Mukherjee died in Kolkata on Sunday following a cardiac arrest, family members said. He was 90. He is survived by wife and two daughters.
Mukherjee, who had started his film career with Mrinal Sen’s Nil Akasher Niche (1958), earned plaudits with his roles in Satyajit Ray’s Joy Baba Felunath and Ganashatru. He had also received critical appreciation for his role in children’s fantasy film Patalghar.
Mourning his demise, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted
Saddened at the passing away of veteran theatre and film actor Manu Mukherjee. We conferred on him the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Tele-Samman Awards 2015. My condolences to his family, colleagues and admirers
— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 6, 2020
West Bengal Motion Pictures Artists’ Forum, of which Mukherjee was an active member, also condoled his death.
Director Atanu Ghosh, actors Sujan Nil Mukherjee and Saswata Chatterjee were among those who took to social media to fondly remember their association with the actor.
Here are the posts
ক্যামেরার সামনে অনায়াস স্বাচ্ছন্দ্য, নিখুঁত মাত্রাজ্ঞান, দুরন্ত রসবোধ।
আর কাজের প্রতি কি অপরিসীম শ্রদ্ধা।
বিদায়...
Posted by Atanu Ghosh on Saturday, 5 December 2020
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
