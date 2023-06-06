In recent times, one of television’s most popular sit-com Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is garnering eyeballs for all the wrong reasons. While recently actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal accused producer Asit Modi of sexual allegations, now actress Monika Bhadoriya, who played Baga’s love interest Bawri in the show, revealed that she was suicidal while working on the sets of the show due to horrible behaviour of the makers.

“I went through a lot of family tragedies. I lost my mother and grandmother, both within a very short period of time. They both were pillars of my life, they raised me so well. I was not able to deal with their loss and I thought my life was over. During this time, I was working for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which was also very torturing. So all this torture and thoughts made me feel that I should commit suicide. They (TMKOC makers) said, ‘Her father died, and we gave the money. We gave the money to treat her ill mother.’ These words had hurt me deeply,” Monika told PinkVilla.

She added, “I had a dream to bring my parents on the sets of my show, but after seeing the atmosphere on the sets, I decided that I would never ask my parents to come on the sets.” “But when my mother was ill and was in her last days, I thought I should bring her to the sets and show her where I work, but that remained impossible.”

While the toxic environment forced Monika to leave the show, she said that her co-actors are working only for money in TMKOC. “Money is important but not more than self-respect,” said the actress.

