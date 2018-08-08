Monica Bellucci cast as Italian feminist revolutionary Tina Modotti in new miniseries

Actress Monica Bellucci will essay the role of feminist revolutionary Tina Modotti, reports Variety. The project, titled Radical Eye: The Life and Times of Tina Modotti, will be set in Mexico, Los Angeles and Italy and will be in the form of a mini series, directed by the eminent Italian director Edoardo de Angelis.

The series will have six episodes and will be produced by the husband-wife duo of Paula Vaccaro and Aaron Brookner. The series will use English, Spanish and Italian to tell its story.

Vaccaro and Brookner have also written the screenplay for the series. Along with their production house, Pinball London, the project is to be co-produced by Spanish producer Elena Manrique and AG Studios. Alax Garcia, who also founded AG Studios will executive produce Radical Eye: The Life and Times of Tina Modotti, says the report.

Vaccaro tells Variety that Bellucci was passionate about the narrative even before they conceived the series. “When we finished Milky Road, I said to her: ‘What would you really like to do next?' We were in her house, and she came back with a Tina Modotti book. 'This is the role I would really like to do….It’s the role I have my heart set on.'”

Vaccaro also thought that Modotti's narrative could be justly handled only through a long-form series format as her life was so "intense" and "varied". The series will first be screened in September at New York’s Independent Filmmaker Project Forum co-production market.

Originally from Italy, Modotti emigrated to the United States in 1913. After her short stint in Hollywood silent films, she moved on to photography and later, left-wing politics, which she became most popular for. She vehemently championed women's causes in the early 1900s.

