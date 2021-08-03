The final season of Money Heist will be released in two volumes, with the first part releasing on 3 September and the second on 3 December on Netflix

This week, Netflix released the trailer for the fifth and final season of the Spanish-language series La Casa De Papel (Money Heist). On the other hand, Disney+Hotstar launched a new trailer of Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt-starrer Bhuj: Pride of India.

Here's a round-up of all the trailers

Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 1

Netflix has released the trailer of the fifth and final season of Money Heist.

Here’s the official synopsis of season five: “The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war"

The final season will be released in two volumes, with the first part launching on 3 September and the second on 3 December.

Bhuj: Pride of India

A new trailer of Ajay Devgn's war drama Bhuj: Pride of India was released on Tuesday, 3 August. The film is billed as a 'true story of bravery, patriotism and determination' set in the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. It follows IAF Squadron leader Vijay Karnik (Devgn) who ensured India’s victory by re-constructing the Bhuj airbase along with the help of 300 women from a local village in Madhapar.

Also starring, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Sanjay Dutt, and Pranita Subhash, Bhuj is slated to be released on the streamer on 13 August.

King Richard

King Richard is based on the true story of Richard Williams (Will Smith), the father of athletes Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena Williams (Demi Singleton). The film details the sisters’ journey from Compton, California, to global recognition, looking at the man who raised and trained Venus and Serena, shaping them into two of the best tennis players in the world. Reinaldo Marcus Green has directed the film, from a script by Zach Baylin. Serena and Venus Williams exec produced the project alongside their sister Isha Price.

King Richard will be released in theatres in the US on 19 November. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max for 31 days following its theatrical release, states Deadline.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

A new trailer of Venom: Let There Be Carnage pits two alien symbiotes against each other: Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock/ Venom vs Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady/ Carnage. Andy Serkis directs Venom: Let There Be Carnage, working off a screenplay penned by Venom co-writer Kelly Marcel.

The film will release in September in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It will be out on 15 September in the UK and 24 September in the US, writes NDTV.

House of Gucci

House of Gucci, directed by Ridley Scott, details the assassination of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) and the downfall of the Gucci family fashion dynasty. Lady Gaga plays socialite Patrizia Reggiani, Maurizio’s ex-wife who was tried and convicted of orchestrating his murder after he left her for a younger woman.

House of Gucci is written by Roberto Bentivegna, based on Sara Gay Forden’s book 'The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.' The film also includes Al Pacino, Jared Leto and Jeremy Irons.

Nine Perfect Strangers

Based on The New York Times bestselling book from Australian author Liane Moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers stars Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy in their first project together.

Filmed on location in Australia, the drama is set at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation, nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

The cast also includes Luke Evans, Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, Melvin Gregg, Regina Hall, Manny Jacinto, Asher Keddie, Michael Shannon, Grace Van Patten, and Samara Weaving.

Nine Perfect Strangers will release on Amazon Prime Video on 20 August.